Good mornings

On a recent Thursday I woke up in a haze at 4 a.m. or so because I needed to drive for a meeting that was happening just before sunrise. By getting out the door while it was still dark, I gave myself an opportunity to see nature in a different light than a typical workday.

That morning I was meeting some folks for preserve tour in Newton County, Indiana. It was foggy and a little chilly, but the sunrise color was incredible as I got out of the car. We stopped by the Nature Conservancy’s bison pasture between 6:30 and 7a.m. The fog was still hanging there as a filter for the sun, and a couple bison were standing near perfectly along the fence line. We took some photos, and you can see here what came of it from my point of view.

I was certainly tired, but what I found myself saying all day is this, “I have never regretted getting up early to get outside and I don’t know why I don’t do it more.” My plea today is to remind myself and to encourage you to get outside early and often.

The light that morning was incredible. The color of the sunrise backlit the bison perfectly, and the color of the sun was vibrant. Those golden hours of light and color go away for most of the day and become much harsher and harder to photograph in.

The fog that gave the nice atmosphere usually only hovers in the early morning before it dissipates with the rising sun and temperatures. Depending on your subject and goals, fog may be a great element to have but if you are still asleep in bed, it will be gone.

Mornings are great for wildlife viewing. The nocturnal transition into daytime has all sorts of species moving in and out. April and May are great for spring bird migration viewing and there is no better time than meeting the sunrise to see and listen to birds. Go outside at high noon today and try to spot or hear birds. A few common species will be there, but the activity is much harder to detect after those peak morning hours for many species.

Perhaps you know, but I love to photograph insects like butterflies and dragonflies. The early morning can be used to your advantage in this case as insects need to warm up before they can take flight for the day, which means that on a chilly or dewy morning you can often spot them perched waiting to be warmed up or dried off, sitting completely still for that great photo or viewing opportunity.

I challenge you this month to take a hike in a familiar place but go at sunrise. I guarantee your experience will look, feel and sound much different than if you had gone later in the day. Bring your camera to capture what you find as a reminder to go back and do it again. It might seem like common sense but many of us are so busy once the world wakes up, and we constantly miss that morning connection with nature. Get out there.