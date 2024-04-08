Forest Preserve offers nature, fishing, history programs

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering programs for the next three weeks in April. Online registration is available on the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Nature Play Day After Hours</strong>: Spot the Salamander: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. The April session of this nature-themed program for 3- to 5-year-olds will feature Spot, the nature center’s salamander mascot. Put your rain boots on and search for Spot’s salamander cousins in the preserve. Free. Register by April 8.

<strong>Where the Wildflowers Are</strong>: Raccoon Grove: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, Monee Township. Join a Forest Preserve naturalist for a hike to find wildflowers and hear stories of how these beauties were named, their uses through time and other lore and legends. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by April 11.

<strong>Sounds of Spring</strong>: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn some of the most common bird calls around this time of year and how to identify them. Then head outside to put your new skills to the test. Free, ages 6 or older. Register by April 12.

<strong>Spring Things</strong>: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Plum Creek Nature Center. Celebrate the wonderful things spring brings. Join a Forest Preserve naturalist to explore the sights, sounds and smells of the season. Look for frogs, salamanders and more in and around vernal ponds. The hike will be 2 miles. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by April 13.

<strong>Junior Naturalist</strong>: 10:30 a.m.-noon April 21, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Play games, do an experiment and make kites to learn about wind and the weird and wonderful things it can do. Free, ages 9 to 11. Register by April 18.

<strong>First Time Fishing</strong>: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 25-26 at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Learn rod-and-reel fishing basics in this two-hour workshop covering fundamental fishing skills. In the second hour, gain hands-on experience while fishing along the shore. Ages 7 or older; $5 per person. Registration is required.

<strong>First Time Fishing</strong>: 5:30-7:30 p.m., April 25, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Learn rod-and-reel fishing basics in this two-hour workshop covering fundamental fishing skills. In the second hour, gain hands-on experience while fishing along the shore. Ages 7 or older; $5 per person. Register by April 26.

<strong>Museum Campus Day</strong>: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27, Isle a la Cache Museum. Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the 18th-century Traders Cabin or the Native American longhouse Isle a la Cache and learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. Free, all ages.

<strong>Take It Outside Meetup:</strong> 11 a.m.-noon, Sunday April 28, Whalon Lake, Naperville. Connect with fellow Goosechasers” taking part in the 2024 Take It Outside Challenge. Stop by the shelter where Forest Preserve staff will be on hand to answer questions. Those who attend are welcome to hit the trails with others to complete missions. Free, all ages.