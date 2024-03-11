Need more good fire on the land

The natural areas of Kankakee County are disturbance-driven, but many of the acres are lacking the critical management tools that help them thrive.

In our area a few beneficial disturbances could be flooding, grazing, blowdowns, beaver presence and fire. As a land manager, prescribed fire is one of the key tools we use to help breathe new life into acres under long-term stewardship.

Most folks don’t recognize fire as a need almost everywhere because it has been absent from the landscape for decades in the area. Fire today is a unique occurrence only happening on a small percentage of the natural areas across the county, but it should be happening at regular intervals across every acre we deem habitat.

I recently attended a talk in Joliet where ecologist Kristin Pink talked about the fire program in Cook County. We often think of the urban zone to our north as devoid of life and fresh air, but it is quite the opposite. In total they have over 70,000 acres in the forest preserve program. Of that, around 23,000 acres are in their burn rotation.

Currently they are burning about 8,000 acres a year on average. It wasn’t always like that though. Between 1997-2003 they were on average only burning 245 acres per year. It took a long time to build up prescribed fire as an excepted modern practice culturally, especially in an urban environment. However, like Kankakee County, their habitats have historically adapted to fire and require it to thrive. Despite the perceived concrete desert up north, Cook County is still home to over a 100 threatened or endangered species, and that is a credit to the active management taken.

In Kankakee County we don’t have as robust of a program as the Forest Preserve of Cook County. Our resources are more limited and fractured among public agencies who may or may not have the capacity to conduct fire as a tool on the scale needed for high quality management. Kankakee County proportionally has more private land that could also use fire but even further lacks the training or resources.

It is clear to me and others we need to do more for land stewardship, and a model exists we could use. The Southern Illinois Prescribed Burn Association (sipba.org/) is a public/private group that “helps landowners restore native vegetation and wildlife habitat by providing a trained crew, equipment, and the resources necessary for conducting a safe prescribed fire on their land.”

It has proven to be incredibly successful with neighbor helping neighbor and could be a great model for our area to follow. With local voices leading the way it could also help bring back the culture of putting prescribed fires back on the land and thus making our public and private natural areas healthier for hiking, hunting and habitat.