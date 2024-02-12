Monarch hanging on ... barely

Winter is supposed to be a time of rest and reflection from the growing season. However, as I type this early February is giving us a taste 60-degree temperatures months ahead of schedule.

At the same time, we also have received news from the forests of Mexico that our summer companion of gardens and prairies, the monarch butterfly, is once again on the brink. So given the warm weather, I have cast my gaze south thinking about this year’s arrival of the monarch to the Kankakee River valley and wonder if it can continue to hold on against the winds of change or will it simply not find the refuge it needs like so many other species before it.

The World Wildlife Fund and its partners have been monitoring monarchs in Mexico thoroughly since 1994. Monarchs east of the Rocky Mountains and as far north as Canada congregate in a smaller region of Mexico to overwinter there before flying back north each spring and summer as part of the butterfly’s lifecycle.

The monarchs huddle together in trees in giant clusters, which allows scientists to estimate their overall numbers. The populations are measured in hectares (1 hectare is equal to 2.47 acres). This year, the number was .9 hectares of overwintering monarchs. The second lowest number since the survey started and down sharply 59% from last year. As to why, it seems many are speculating that drought is the cause of the drop this year.

Unfortunately, droughts in the Midwest and Great Plains seem to be happening more often like the one our area had starting in May last year. Monarchs are resilient and have rebounded in the past, but the overall trend remains down, and these large population fluctuations add in a lot more risk if conditions are not favorable for multiple years in a row drought or otherwise.

The monarch butterfly is a great example of the deep struggle in conservation and society in general of collaboration on big issues across geographic and political boundaries. The monarch is an iconic species that most people have a relationship with, but somehow, we seem to still be failing. Most species don’t have the fame and support of the monarch, and they just fade into extinction without much notice or press.

I wrestle often with the ability to remain hopeful as we continue to kick the can on most of the biggest global issues facing not only the monarch but also ourselves. Nature has no borders and often has lessons to teach us.