Forest Preserve programs feature woodchucks, trees, games

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for this week. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Nature Play Day After Hours:</strong> Happy Birthday, Willy the Woodchuck: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. This nature-themed program for 3- to 5-year-olds will focus on the Forest Preserve’s mascot, Willy the Woodchuck, by exploring groundhogs with games, activities cake and more. Will Willy make an appearance, or did he see his shadow and go back to his burrow for six more weeks of winter? Registration is required.

<strong>Mocktails at the Museum</strong>: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Celebrate Galentine’s Day by making botanical-inspired mocktails. Learn about their nature and history connections and explore the museum after hours. Light snacks will be provided. Ages 18 or older; cost $5 per person.

<strong>Take a Break with Tree Communication</strong> (Zoom Webinar): noon-12:30 p.m. Friday, online. Grab your lunch and enjoy a quick, 30-minute session with a naturalist. Learn how trees communicate with each other in remarkable ways using underground fungal networks. Free, ages 10 or older. Register online for the Zoom ID and password.

<strong>Sunday Funday Game Da</strong>y: noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Isle a la Cache Museum. What better way to spend time with family or friends than with a board game? Participants will have a chance to try different board games with nature and history themes. Free, ages 8 or older. Register by Thursday.