Chainsaw safety this winter and beyond

Managing for forest health often involves chainsaw work.

In my job that means thinning out savanna canopy, removing invasive species and cutting snags out of prescribed fire lines.

For you it might mean something different but for whatever reason safely and efficiently doing your cutting makes for a great day in the field vs the alternative.

This past week I was lucky enough to join colleagues and peers from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan for a 3-day Wildland Fire Chain Saws class better known as S-212. In order to use a chainsaw on the fire line per federal NWCG standards you need to take this class, and it had eluded me for years.

Like many of you, I got my original chain sawing “training” from my grandpa and dad who then turned me loose. Let’s just say it wasn’t as thorough or as thoughtful as a class taught by professionals. After this week I feel more confident about the process of diagnosing, felling and bucking up trees. Here are a few things the class emphasizes to its students that might be of use for you to practice in your sawing projects.

The business of cutting trees doesn’t start at the base of a tree with your chainsaw running. Check the weather before you go out. How might the wind affect your cuts? Was there a storm recently that might have added extra hazards to the task?

As soon as you enter the woods start looking up at the canopy and look for broken branches, leaners, spring poles or anything else that might be evidence of a potential hazard for your work area. Once you assess that you can then ask yourself, am I comfortable cutting in this environment with my experience level and are there things I can do to mitigate any potential problems? The worst thing you can do is rush to cut a tree and realize you have a hazard that could have been avoided halfway through your back cut.

My shop teacher, Mr. Harper, used to say that “tools don’t have feelings, but you do. They won’t care when you get hurt.”

It is easy to feel macho and indestructible when carrying a chainsaw in the woods, but the truth is, chainsaws are one of the most dangerous power tools to use with over 30,000 serious accidents each year going to the emergency room. Make sure you wear your Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This is where my dad and grandpa didn’t prepare me properly.

Most chainsaw injuries happen on the legs as the saw pushes through or swings back from a log right into your flesh. Chainsaw Chaps have Kevlar fibers that work to gum up the sprocket and stop the chain. A lot of folks avoid putting these on as it takes a few minutes to buckle each leg but they are essential.

Head and hands are the next most injured areas for a chainsaw operator. A full brim hard hat helmet and leather gloves are the required standard for this class to mitigate those areas. Throw in long sleeves, eye and ear protection with your leather work boots and your set for the basics of personal protection.

Bottom line don’t be lazy with your PPE … laziness leads to avoidable injuries, and you and your family deserve the full kit when chain sawing.

Lastly, know when to walk away. If you go into the woods with the mindset that this tree is coming down no matter what … that can lead to unsafe decision making. On the professional fire line or at home you are obligated and encouraged to refuse to cut a tree that is beyond your skill level. Trust your gut, constantly be re-examining the circumstances. In some cases, the best thing you can do is flag off the tree so others are aware of the hazard until you can call in someone with more experience to fell it or give you a second opinion.

In summary, as you carry your chainsaw off into the woods somewhere this winter’ 1. Always keep your head up and out looking for hazards, before, during, and after your tree is cut; 2. Don’t get complacent or macho with safety; and 3. Know your skill level and comfort, trust your gut when to walk away and get help.

There is a lot more to learn and think about with chain sawing than I can cover here, but these principals are a great foundation. Be safe and see you out there.