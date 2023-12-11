25,550 metaphors

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: It has been my pleasure to have had the opportunity to be a regular contributor to the Outdoors section of the Kankakee Daily Journal over the years and to share my images and thoughts on nature with the readers. I hope my contributions have provided some insight into the natural world and, hopefully, inspired those to the importance of strong and honest stewardship of our little planet.</em>

<em>Reaching this milestone in my life of 70 years is a fine place to step aside and allow others to bring their art and message to such a worthy topic. I wanted this last article to be about nature, time, personal struggles with change, and acceptance. Many thanks to the editor of the Outdoors section, Chris Breach, for indulging me in this final write-up and photo. Thanks so much to everyone.</em>

As I look out across a river I have known since my youth, a view that time and man have encroached on and altered far beyond what occupies my memory, I shudder and feel a lonely chill of nostalgia as I try to recall moments. I remember when this place was a wonderful and mysterious ancient scene of limestone and falling water that took my imagination far and wide with those rippling sounds of the flowing creek polishing the cracks and crevices of this ancient reef as it has done for eons.

I recall being startled as a young boy by the croaks from two large herons flushed from a rocky point and disappearing downriver into a silvery veil of early morning fog. For a few moments, as I stood transfixed, my excited young imagination led me to believe that I had just peered back in time to a place in the late Cretaceous and witnessed a pair of prehistoric flying reptiles take to the air.

Instantly, that beautiful experience became a moment of inspiration that touched my inner self with great excitement that whispered to me, you have found your way home, and home it was. There was no better preceptor on earth for a kid to learn from than that place of discovery and possibility. Today, I have returned and sadly found a place that has become a groomed and civilized pasture for the herds of humans that require a footbridge and a hardened path, a place that no longer speaks its native tongue.

The stone paths and outcroppings are defaced, burned and littered. Its voice has gone quiet, and like an ailing grandfather, it has visiting hours. No more will I see the moon and stars at midnight shining brightly through the branches of the tall cottonwoods towering above the river at this place. The dim light of the midnight fisherman has flickered and gone, and the muffled sounds of the catch and release have faded along the dark, empty banks.

What have they done, those short-sighted and narrow-minded movers and shakers that care nothing of its secrets and wonders? This ground was sacred to the Late Archaic people and embraced by those who followed and discovered its beauty and mysteries. It now appears like a sad carnival pony that walks in circles with its broken will and tangled mane, a sight that weakens my knees and blurs my eyes with regret.

But I do confess and lay down my sword, if only for a moment; perhaps the clock has allowed for no other way, and like those that have come before me, I must be content with the ghosts of memories. Looking back, I gave little thought to the future in those days, those younger days of crinoid stems, red ochre, and chert; now I have come to realize an unseen pendulum with a sly and heartless determination has advanced the gears of time, delivering me to this place of the here and now beside an unfamiliar path of asphalt and rules.

I stand holding a heavy but fragile wooden chest that bears the scars of time with its worn straps and wormholes embracing the 25,550 sunsets of my life. It groans and creaks from the strain of my life’s moments residing inside the tired, wounded old vessel, reminding me of a time and a place I long for that will never return; crushing and painful is this weight of the rusty movements that have no key for a mainspring unwinding and running out of time.

I stand watching the sun fade towards the west behind the black silhouettes of undergrowth, sunless oaks and tall sycamores. I remain motionless, unfixed, fragile and alone, and like the brittle, gray and leafless snag surrounded by life, I am at the mercy of the storm and a clock that has allowed for no other way.