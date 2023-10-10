That old familiar change is in the air as fall arrives. The cooler nights provide a restful sleep and easy dreams as open windows bring a gentle breeze replacing noisy air conditioners. The changing light and long shadows give a new look and feel to a tired countryside.

Even though the gardens and prairies still have plenty of nectarous blooms for the pollinators while adding color to the glorious landscape, many plants have gone to seed and are showing signs of wear and tear as they begin to reveal the yellows and oranges of autumn. It is that time of year before the ice and snow that summer residents migrate south.

Many species of birds are on the move coming south from the higher latitudes, while others are preparing to move south by gorging on nature’s bounty of seeds, nectar and insects, building up their fat reserves for their challenging journeys. Monarch butterflies, common green darner dragonflies, and even Eastern red bats are taking to the skies and are heading to a warmer climate for the winter.

Long-distance migrants like broad-winged hawks have recently been photographed in the area working their way south towards Central and South America where they will wait for spring near the equatorial latitudes, wisely retreating far away from those cold north winds. Large, bright white, wading birds, the great egrets, stand out against the changing colors as they feed in the backwaters of the Kankakee River.

Hunted nearly to extinction in the late 1800s for their beautiful plumes, new conservation laws in the early 1900s implemented to protect birds are why we see the great egrets today. While there are always a few egrets that stay in northern Illinois through a mild winter, most of the summer population of great egrets in the lakes and marshes of the Great Lakes region will have gone as far south as Central America for the cold months.

In the coming weeks, large flocks of sandhill cranes will be in the air over northern Illinois and Indiana as they have done for thousands of years. The sandhill crane population has rebounded over the years from the low numbers of only a few dozen in the 1930s thanks to protective laws; today, we enjoy the sights and sounds of the cranes in migration, those bugling rattles that demand one’s attention, are a sampling of the bygone days before the Europeans expanded into North America, where they nearly wiped out the sandhill and whooping cranes forever.

Shorebirds, wading birds, raptors, songbirds and waterfowl travel through Illinois during the fall migration, some spending the winter in the state. Backyard feeders are a great place to monitor during the fall migration; watching and listening for those unusual migrating songbirds is an exciting and rewarding moment when one witnesses an uncommon fall traveler that probably goes unnoticed by most.