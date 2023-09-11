Monarchs moving through

September is the best time of year to enjoy monarch butterflies. In our region this is the time they are starting to congregate and move south before cold nights and frost set in.

Many of the butterflies you see are not local, however. They have already been traveling down from Canada and the Great Lakes region. The further north they were this summer, the sooner they need to turn southward for their migration journey to Mexico.

I will never not be in awe of the monarch migration as I credit this butterfly species for getting my conservation career started when I was in grade school. In fourth grade a couple of our teachers let us bring in monarch caterpillars to the classroom. Over a couple week period they turned into butterflies at which time we tagged them with a little numbered sticker that allowed scientists to track their migration route.

That brief project has stayed in my consciousness all these years proving to me that even small experiences with nature can be very impactful across a lifetime.

I am seeing monarch numbers slowly pick up on my recent hikes, and I suspect I will catch some groups roosting in the oak trees soon. As the leaves begin to turn orange, the roosting monarchs blend in almost perfectly with the fall foliage. Nature’s design at its finest.

The monarch pictured here is feasting on a native field thistle flower in a wet prairie I manage. I was raised to think all thistles are bad and spent time with my Dad and Grandpa cutting and treating them without much thought.

I now know that North America has almost 60 native species of thistle, and field thistle (cirsium discolor) is a prolific bloomer that puts out flowers right when the monarchs are passing through. Not to mention the plethora of other insects that I see seeking it as a food source. Live, learn and adapt our personal practices for the better.

While it may warm up again, the fall chill is in the air and seasonal change has been set into motion. Be it monarch watching or fall prairie flowers, get outside, and take it all in.