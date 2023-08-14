Celebrate Word River Day, International Vulture Day

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will celebrate rivers, turkey vultures, fly fishing and Potawatomi culture in September.

Nature enthusiasts can register online in the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

<strong>I Spy Something Fly</strong>: Sept. 1-17, at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center, Monee Township. View the temporary exhibit, World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle. Get up close to this collection of rods, reels, flies, photographs and books from the 1800s provided by the American Museum of Fly Fishing and see how many fly details you can spy.

Turn in your completed worksheet at the concessions window for a prize. Free, all ages.

<strong>Hidden Water Hunt</strong>: Sept. 1-30, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. World River Day is Sept. 24, and the Forest Preserve District is celebrating this resource all month long. Take a hike to search for hidden water drops featuring tips on how to conserve water and be more sustainable. If you find them all, stop by the front desk for a sweet treat. Free, all ages.

<strong>Crafting a la Cache – Beadwork</strong>: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 2, Isle a la Cache, Romeoville. Special guest Samantha Thompson will share her Potawatomi heritage and connection with beadwork as well as a short history of beadwork in Potawatomi culture.

The presentation will be followed by step-by-step instructions on how to make a beaded creation of your own. All supplies will be provided. Ages 10 or older; $5 per person. Register by Aug. 31.

<strong>International Vulture Awareness Day</strong>: 10 a.m.-noon, Sept. 2, Kankakee Sands Preserve, Custer Township. Learn about the broad wings, bald heads and special diet of turkey vultures on this day. Take a hike through the preserve with eyes to the skies. Free, ages 12 or older. Register by Sept. 1.

<strong>Sensory Sundays</strong>: 11 a.m.-noon, Sundays, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Experience the exhibits and trails of Four Rivers on your own terms.

This independent program is for guests with sensory-processing needs, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder. Buddy bags, noise-canceling headphones and handheld audio units will be available for use. Staff will be on hand to help. Free, all ages. Register by the Saturday before each program.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.