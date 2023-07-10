I believe that if you venture outdoors with patience and a curious eye you will find that most people walk past the majority of what nature has to offer. Being intentional about slowing down your pace and studying the world around you will unveil a multitude of species hiding in plain sight. At least that is what often happens to me.

Recently I was deep in a willow patch amongst a 350-acre prairie restoration at Kankakee Sands. I was searching for an insect I had seen a couple days before feeding on willows. I had tunnel vision with a specific picture in my mind just scanning leaf after leaf.

I struck out on my original mission and was frustrated. I took a pause and recalibrated my senses. Almost immediately, after the fog of my previous failure lifted, I became aware of all the life I was surrounded by that I had missed including one giant green, red and blue caterpillar. I soon discerned it was a cecropia moth caterpillar, and soon I saw another and another … six total within 3 feet of me. All of which I was completely blind to just a few minutes previous.

My disappointing search had now turned into a raging success as this moth had not yet been recorded at Kankakee Sands and in general is pretty uncommon across its wide geographic range. According to bugguide, the cecropia moth caterpillar feeds on a wide variety of tree species, including the willows that were on the menu this particular day.

All this to say. Get outside, immerse yourself, and let nature set the pace.