Bison calves and reflection

Kankakee County sits nicely between two publicly-accessible conservation bison herds — The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands. I have been lucky to be able to work at both sites over my career so far.

Spring is a great time to be out to see them as the vegetation is shorter and bison calves are being born from April to June. This past week I went out into the Kankakee Sands pasture and got to see some calves that had just been born in the previous days or week.

Living all my life in Illinois I only thought about bison as being a Western species, and it never crossed my mind that I would be able to work with and among them regularly. It’s not something we were taught in high school, so I never considered it as an career opportunity.

After a lot of reading and training the range of bison historically were all through Illinois, Indiana and beyond to the Appalachian Mountains. The 1816 state seal of Indiana actually features a bison on it. Bison can feel foreign to this area because it has been several generations since they roamed the Kankakee region.

Pretty much all bison were gone from the east of the Mississippi by the first half of the 1800s. This was by design of course as the bison leaving also coincided with the forced removal of Indigenous peoples from the region. Being that bison are so intertwined with tribal cultures, the federal government saw their eradication from a given area as a tool of control for indigenous peoples causing bison to be driven to near extinction as a species across North America.

Thankfully not completely. So, while I may have grown up with a shallow understanding of the soil, I call home in Illinois — the depth of history and belonging of the prairie, bison and indigenous peoples is far deeper in this area than the history of my ancestors. This connection to the land I now steward is something I often reflect on as I view the herd out grazing. They are of this land and back on it again. it’s a privilege to be a part of the current chapter of bison history.

Each year at Kankakee Sands 15-25 calves are born on the prairie once more. It’s a short drive over to Newton County, Indiana, and you can drive on roads all around the pasture with a few pull off spots.

I recommend bringing binoculars and/or a spotting scope if you happen to have one, as the calves are shy and the mothers do a good job keeping them hidden and away from the perimeter. If you happened to see me there, please say hello.

If the history of bison in America interests, you bookmark your calendar for Oct. 16-17 when Ken Burns unveils a 4-hour documentary called “The American Buffalo” on PBS. There is no doubt it will make my appreciation for the animal and its history even deeper.