Shifting into spring

Spring has sprung up on us with a fast pace this past week. Warm days and thunderstorms have stirred life in the soil and the canopy, and I am here for it.

Gone are the frigid and silent sunrises, instead we are greeted with warmer rays and a chorus of birds and frogs. Nature has taken its winter slumber and is now awake … let’s embrace it and get outside.

This past week, while hiking at the archery range at the Kankakee River State Park, I was greeted for the first time several butterflies, Red admirals to be exact, flying with intent then landing in the sunny leaf litter. I made significant efforts to draw nearer to them, but my loud feet are rusty at this task.

I also saw large dragonflies and watched my first migrating songbirds foraging in the shrubs of a recently burned area. It was so fulfilling to be out <em>in</em> but also <em>with</em> nature. Winter walks of solitude are great but to be joined by other creatures gives such a deeper connection.

Spring flowers are also rapidly emerging. Pictured here are the delicate flowers of bloodroot, a personal favorite. As you spend more time outside in April be sure to look out for these, spring beauties, and eventually blooming bluebells towards the end of the month.

I mentioned songbirds earlier. Now is the time to dig out your binoculars and clean them up. April and May are the heart of the Spring Bird Migration. You could get out every day until June and perhaps encounter a new species, for some hikers and naturalists it is the best time of year as these birds are only in our region for this brief time.

These transitions also mark the end of prescribed burn season of which as been very productive for the areas I manage. A tip is to take note now of the areas that were burned last fall or early this spring in your favorite hiking spot as those acres will certainly be the best floral shows to wander through in the summer season. Native plants tend to love a good fire and respond robustly.

I also like hiking recently burned areas because it gives inquiring minds a glimpse of smaller natural features that are easily missed when the vegetation is above your boots. Small depressions filled with water and that calling frog or germinating seedings of a favorite plant … lots of new things to glean in the spring ashes if you’re looking.