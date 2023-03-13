Wild Things 2023

Every two years the Wild Things Conference is held in the Chicago Region. This year it was on Feb. 25 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center up by O’Hare International Airport, and it was packed with a couple thousand nature enthusiasts.

For me and others it is great chance to hear talks from experts on topics such as local migratory bird corridors, walleye propagation and updates on new invasive species and how to manage for them. It is also a time for local professionals, students and volunteers to share about the work they have been doing in the form of poster or oral presentations.

You really get a powerful community vibe that people in attendance are all pulling on the same end of the rope for nature and conservation. You have to be there to experience it.

Even though it was a bit of a drive up north, I did see a lot of local faces. Including several students from Olivet Nazarene University’s zoology/biology program who were presenting on three different research projects about leopard frogs, box turtles and bumble bees. Cheers to Olivet professors Dr. Nicholas Troendle and Dr. Derek Rosenberger for getting their students and their research on display at this conference.

Right next to the Olivet students were a group of students from Tri Point Schools in Kempton. These five students, pictured here, were able to introduce rare prairie cicadas (megatibicen dorsatus) into a prairie reconstruction in Kempton.

With fragmented landscapes across our region, there are often insects that are stuck in small islands of habitat. If something happens to those areas, induvial populations or entire species can disappear entirely, so from time to time we may need to assist by moving species to more robust habitat for them to perhaps flourish once more.

I was told that upon release of the cicadas to their new habitat, almost immediately the females started laying eggs in the prairie, a good omen perhaps. Time will tell if they are truly successful in establishing a viable population, but I was really impressed to have these young minds exposed to this type of research. Tip of the hat to their teacher Scott Saffer and prairie steward Don Gardner for providing the opportunity to experiment and present it in front such a large audience.

This year’s theme for the Wild Things Conference was to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Illinois Nature Preserve system. Illinois has been a leader in the Midwest for protecting what’s left of high-quality natural areas with legal nature preserve designations. We still have a need and moral mandate to protect more acres across the state as nature preserves, but the areas we have are truly special and worth celebrating.

One of those areas in Kankakee County is Langham Island at the Kankakee River State Park. Home of the famed and endangered Kankakee mallow flower. I have written about the island and the flower many times and even presented on the volunteer led work there at the Wild Things Conference.

Several current volunteers from the local Friends of Langham Island stewardship group were at the 2023 Wild Things Conference, including local residents Steve Bohan, Karen Horn and John Sullivan.

If you want to get involved locally with nature preserves and stewardship, Friends of Langham Island is where I would start. The folks there are an incredibly dedicated group of volunteers who never miss a week. They will also take the time to teach you about our local natural history, botany and a wide variety of stewardship techniques used in the process of restoring the island.

The Friends of Langham Island gather every week, on alternating Saturdays and Thursdays, to do ecological restoration projects.

With spring coming, they will soon shift to seasonal work like prescribed burns, seed collecting and spreading, and species monitoring. Please join the Friends of Langham Island Facebook page and join them in upcoming island workdays on Thursday [March 16] and March 25. Email to RSVP or get more details at langhamisland@gmail.com.

Your participation in nature is key to support the natural areas and wild things in Kankakee County and beyond. See you out there.