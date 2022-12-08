National Outdoor Book Awards announced

The middle of November has become a favorite and convenient time for me as that’s when the National Outdoor Book Awards are announced. This time on the calendar is perfect for the announcement as we are on the cusp of gift giving for the holidays and the cold, dark nights encourage rest and reading.

I have purchased and highlighted several books from this list over the years here in this column as it always brings forward titles, I’m unaware of and is well curated. In 2022 there were 19 chosen as winners or silver medalists across 10 categories.

The book that caught my attention was Halcyon Journey – “In Search of the Belted Kingfisher” by Marina Richie. Her book chronicles a deep dive into this bird species that weaves together natural history, culture and a personal fascination. Her story takes her across many geographies during this adventure as she uncovers the rich background of the kingfisher.

While reading this book, I am anchored in the Kankakee River Valley as the belted kingfisher is a bird that is found in our local area. I can hear the call in my head as a write this and see it swooping down and back. I have memories of sitting on the riverbank near Warner Bridge and just watching this bird intently. They are a striking species alone but with this book digested, I am even more enthralled with them and look forward to my next chance encounter.

On the outdoor book award list, I always hone in on the Nature Guide category as these are intensely useful for me as I work to identify species from the trail. This year’s winner is “Common Bees of Eastern North America” by Olivia Messinger Carril and Joseph S. Wilson. Luckily for me I had already bought this book before the awards were announced.

When you ask people about the diversity of bees, most people can name a few — bumble, sweat, mason and of course honeybees. However, there are a lot more individual species than you realize. This book covers 125 different but somewhat common bee species you might encounter.

If you are like me and like to constantly stop along the trail to investigate flowers, you will come across a ton of bees who are out seasonally and often prefer specific plants to visit. I love to have the resources to be able to attempt to identify what I am looking at. This book is a must have for appreciating and understanding our local pollinators.

For the nature lover or adventurous person on your holiday list, I encourage you to look at the full list of winners from this years Outdoor Book Awards. I also would recommend digging into the previous year’s lists for other gems. You can find this years winners and the archive of previous years here, noba-web.org. Cheers to full bookshelves in 2023.