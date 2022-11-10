Skywatch: Nov. 10, 2022

What do 3D printers, olives and cattle cells have in common? Not much unless you’re an astronaut. These items were aboard the most recent cargo ship launch to the International Space Station.

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship launched early Monday. The ship carried over 8,000 pounds of crew supplies, research materials and science experiments.

The International Space Station is a large spacecraft that orbits about 250 miles above Earth. Astronauts live aboard the space station and conduct experiments here. The goal of the ISS is to learn about living and working in space. The experiments performed aboard the ISS span many disciplines ranging from astrophysics to climate science to microbiology.

The ship launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Virginia toward the ISS on NASA’s Antares rocket at 4:32 a.m. The launch was delayed by a day due to a fire alarm and building evacuation at the flight control center. However, Monday’s launch went off without a hitch. Minutes after the launch, the spacecraft, named the SS Sally Ride in honor of the first American woman in space, reached orbit.

When the spacecraft arrives, it will be captured by the ISS using a robotic arm. The cargo ship is carrying crew supplies, science gear, spacewalk equipment, vehicle hardware and computer resources. Among the cargo are ovarian cells from cows, a 3D bioprinter to conduct research in human tissue printing, a plant growth experiment and plenty of treats for the crew such as peanut butter, olives and ice cream.

The first piece of the ISS was launched in 1998 by a Russian rocket. Over time, more pieces were added. The first crew boarded the ISS in November of 2000 and humans have been living aboard ever since. Since then, the ISS has been resupplied every few months with food, water, air and equipment.

The space station was originally planned to decommission after 15 years. Remarkably, the ISS has been in orbit for 21 years, and NASA has extended the lifespan of the space station until 2031. However, partner organizations have yet to commit to this extension, so the future of the ISS is as dependent on politics as it is on engineering.

Politics are also responsible for upcoming changes regarding Daylight Saving Time. We turned clocks backward on Nov. 6, likely for the last time. This past spring, Senate unanimously voted to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The House of Representatives has yet to approve this change, but it looks promising.

With the skies getting darker earlier, you can step outside and see a smattering of constellations before bedtime. Cassiopeia is still high in the evening sky. Later in the night you can see Orion low in the eastern sky. The Gemini twins Castor and Pollux are visible in the early morning hours.

Saturn, Jupiter and Mars are all visible over the course of the night, but Jupiter certainly steals the show with a magnitude of -2.8! The best meteor shower of the year, the Leonids peak the night of Nov. 17. Your best chance to see meteors will be after midnight, so bundle up, stay up late and head outside.