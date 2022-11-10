Lunate zale moth lingers

In late October I took my 4-year-old son, William, to Kankakee Sands for a nighttime nature excursion. Once there we met up with other nature enthusiasts to wander the woods at night checking baited trees for insects…especially moths.

This time of year, as you might notice, there are not a lot of native flowers in bloom. That means very little opportunity for insects to gather the sugars needed to sustain themselves. However, insects have adapted ways around this problem of fading food resources … at least until it gets too cold.

Moth and beetles will also feed on rotten and fermented fruit. What happens when fruit in your kitchen gets old? Usually, it starts to smell, and the fruit flies find it. Why? Because that rotting fruit is full of sugars and nutrients for insects.

Out in the wild it is the same, but a much wider array of insects can get access to it than on your kitchen counter. In these cold months those old fruits can sustain moths and beetles for quite some time.

We can use this to our advantage when doing fall or even early spring moth surveys. At the event William and I were at, rotten bananas and other fruit were mashed into a paste and then spread on the trunks of trees or wood posts along a trail. After dark the scent of the fermented paste wafted through the forest air and not long after sunset, our group began to see moths, beetles, wasps, ants and other insects find the slathered paste.

We spent a couple hours walking back and forth observing what different species might be coming and going at the bait points. It was a great time for William and I to be in nature at night and stir up our curiosity.

Pictured here is a lunate zale moth that we saw that night. A few of these fluttered in along the trail. This one sat near the trailhead on an old signpost. The camouflage on these against wood or tree bark is exquisite.

Insect life is fading as the year comes to a close. A few butterflies yet linger on my hikes but not for long. Cherish those last sightings and stay on the trails this winter. See you out there.