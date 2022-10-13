Meteor showers highlight the October sky

October evokes thoughts of crunchy leaves, crisp apples and glowing jack-o-lanterns. It also signals a turning of seasons following the fall equinox in September.

For sky watchers, October is the meteor season. Seven meteor showers reach peak activity this month. Additionally, there will be plenty of chances to observe the planets, dwarf planets and even asteroids.

The Camelopardalid, Draconid, Southern Taurid and Aurigid meteor showers have already peaked earlier this month, but the ε-Geminid, Orionid, and Leonis Minorid meteor showers have yet to take place. Of these remaining showers, the Orionids are going to be the most active and easy to spot.

The Orionid meteor shower is active from early October to Nov. 7, producing its peak rate of meteors around Oct. 21. The “shooting stars” will be visible from 10:15 p.m. on, with early morning being the best time to see the incoming meteors. The shower peaks during the new moon, which increases your chances of seeing the show. In dark skies, you could see 15 meteors per hour.

The shower will likely produce the best displays around 5 a.m. when the radiant point, Orion, is highest in the sky. At this time, the Earth’s rotation turns Kankakee to face optimally towards the direction of the meteors. This will maximize the number of meteors that descend perpendicularly and produce short trails near Orion.

If you’ve noticed the moon lately, you’ve probably also noticed the second brightest object in the night sky, Jupiter. Jupiter is by far, the largest planet in the solar system with a mass more than twice as much as all the other planets combined. Jupiter reached opposition at the end of last month, but it will still be very bright this month as well.

To find Jupiter, look for the Great Square of the constellation Pegasus. You will see Jupiter just southeast of that.

Alternatively, it will be low on the eastern horizon after sunset and high on the southern horizon by midnight. With a pair of binoculars, you’ll be able to see Jupiter’s four Galilean moons.

If you’re looking for a spooky activity this month, Strickler is hosting its annual, Ooky Spooky Light Show every half hour from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 22, and 29.

This Hallowe’en themed laser light show is spooktacular fun for the whole family. It features songs like Michael Jacksons “Thriller” and Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” Hope to see you there.