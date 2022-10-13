Encounter with the rare black witch moth

With the cold nights it has been awhile since I thought about mothing. Moth diversity peaks in the hot and humid months of summer and we are far past that now.

However, this past Sunday I got an October surprise when my friend Bronson Ratcliff called just before sunset. He was out setting up to take pictures of the moon that night when a large moth flew over his head. He and I have mothed together several times over the years, so he knew it was something special and had an educated guess on the which species it might be.

When Bronson called, I was at home getting my kids ready for bed. I got off the phone and turned to my wife Colleen and said, ”There is a rare moth and I’ve got to go find it.” It’s funny now to say that out loud but in truth I really needed her blessing to head out the door as I was dodging my nightly responsibilities to chase some insect in the dark. She, my loving partner, understands me now after all these years being around my unique hobbies and she didn’t even question my request … just nodded. How can I be so lucky?

I quickly got out the door with my camera and a ladder as Bronson noted it likely was high up. Once I got to the area, we used headlamps to spotlight the dark corners near us.

It took maybe 10 minutes but after some careful searching we found it tucked away in a corner. The lights cast a clear view that for sure this was a black witch moth. The largest moth in the United States. My bet to leave home had paid off.

Now you may be asking what is so special about this moth? Well, it’s not a moth that really should be here. It’s known more as a tropical moth that dwells in large numbers from the Gulf States down to South America. So as to say … Kankakee County in October it is very unlikely to see one if really at any time during the year.

It is not impossible to think that perhaps we may never see one again here. In our region a few get spotted every year but almost exclusively in the hot summer. Throughout the year, on occasion, tropical storms or hurricanes can push insects, and birds out of their normal habitat. As those storms move north out of the Gulf, the winds can carry species like the black witch moth to us. I suspect that might be what happened to our individual given there was recent hurricane activity but who knows for sure.

There is nothing like this species in our area in size and its dark fluorescent purple color. One could not mistake it for something else, except maybe a flying bat. I thank Bronson for the call and the shared experience. Keep your eyes open to nature always and you will constantly be amazed what you see.