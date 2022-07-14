Skywatch: July 14, 2022

Brilliant Venus, reddish Mars, bright Jupiter and yellowish Saturn form a line in the pre-dawn eastern sky. By the end of the month, Saturn will be visible to the east in the early evening.

The constellations Aquila, Cygnus and Lyra dominate the summer sky with their brightest stars Altair, Deneb and Vega forming the Summer Triangle.

The Summer Triangle is one of the easiest things to spot in the sky. This time of year, you’ll see it in the eastern sky in the early evening. By August, it will be directly overhead. To locate the summer triangle, find the most luminous star in the eastern sky. That star is Vega. The next brightest star in the triangle is down and to the right of Vega and that is Altair, a part of the constellation Aquila the eagle. To the left of that you’ll see Deneb in Cygnus the Swan.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will debut its first images this week. The Webb is going to change the way that we view the Universe. In comparison to the Hubble Space Telescope, it is about 100 times more powerful. Some of its first celestial targets include the Carina Nebula and the Southern Ring Nebula. Nebula are clouds of gas and dust; they’re the nurseries in which stars are born.

James Webb isn’t the only thing NASA is up to. The Artemis Mission is now underway. Artemis is the next chapter in the modern era of human exploration. With this mission, NASA will put its first woman on the moon and its first person of color on the moon. The goal is to establish a sustainable presence there to prepare for future missions to Mars.

Artemis 1 will not be a manned flight, but it is expected to launch in August. Strickler Planetarium will livestream the event, so check out our website at strickler.olivet.edu or follow us on Instagram @ ONU_Planetarium to see the latest updates