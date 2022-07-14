Recently our family took a trip to the Missouri Ozarks. Our trip was a get away from our daily life at home, but we always seem to find encounters with nature wherever we go.

The place we were staying had a park nearby with a playground and a small recreation center.

As we were walking to get some water our group came across a giant beetle underneath an outdoor light. This was a beetle we don’t see the Kankakee area, so I didn’t recognize it.

After a brief ID quest, I found it to be an Eastern Hercules beetle (Dynastes tityus). The kids in our group thought it was pretty cool ... as did I. You can see the curious but cautious look from my son, William, in the picture here. He would only lightly touch it with one finger.

The Eastern Hercules beetle is one of the largest insects in North America. This particular individual is a male as they have large horns coming off their head. They use these horns to fight with each other for mating dominance. It was easy to handle and wasn’t aggressive towards me or anything.

The larva are “grubs” and can be found in rotten woody material as well as rotting plant material in general as this is the main part of their diet. Adults will eat rotting fruit and tree sap.

Based on INaturalist observations, the Eastern Hercules beetle tends to be seen from May to September with a peak in July. Their range is dominantly in the Southeast of the United States. A few individuals may wander further north but are rare in Illinois and Indiana.

Where I was at in the Ozarks of Missouri is a reliable place to encounter them, but they seem to stop showing up just west of central Missouri. That line makes sense because this beetle thrives in woodland habitat and as you go west to Kansas prairie becomes more of the dominant habitat.

Nature is everywhere, and I am always looking to encounter new and interesting things wherever my family and I are.