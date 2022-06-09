Skywatch: June 9, 2022

If you’ve been in the presence of a young child you’ve heard the endless questioning. Why? How? When? Toddlers regularly put dirt and play-doh in their mouth, touch any surface they can find, and they’ll stop in their tracks to squat down and observe a worm inching across the sidewalk.

Children are innately curious. One of the best parts about working in a planetarium is answering audience questions. I’ve had questions about black holes, dark matter, alien life and how space suits work, just to name a few.

In the planetarium, I’ve noticed that younger groups tend to have more questions, while older groups tend to be more reserved. I don’t know why this is the case but I suspect curiosity may be at play.

It can be too easy to lose your natural sense of wonder as you age. Curiosity enriches lives as it drives technological advancements and spurs artistic endeavors So, how can you reignite curiosity?

Observe. Curiosity requires slowing down and utilizing all of your senses. You can exercise your observation skills in many ways; I recommend connecting with nature. Feel the warmth of the sun on your skin, notice the sensations in your body when you take a walk, and listen to the songs the birds sing, morning and night.

Getting outside under the stars is an excellent way to slow down and be present.

Ask questions. Since the dawn of time, humans have been questioning. The more you know, the more you realize you don’t know. You’ll find that neighbors and friends have so many unique ideas and perspectives to share and know more about certain topics than you do. You have nothing to lose by asking questions.

Step outside of your comfort zone. Take up a new hobby, read a book genre outside of your norm, or visit a new place. All of these new experiences can unleash your desire to learn more.

Interacting with people from all walks of life can also expand your knowledge base and make you more aware of your biases. It’s important to meet these new experiences without judgement — to be open to what events may unfold or what information you might find.

Curiosity will enrich your life. There is a joy to be found in pursuing your passions and learning something new. Keep observing, asking questions and stepping outside of your comfort zone and you can experience the infinite pleasure of discovery.

If you’d like to connect to the universe and others in the community, we’d love to have you at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on June 18 at Strickler Planetarium. We’ll be showing our newest program, Beyond the Sun, and giving a live, interactive star talk.

For more information, see strickler.olivet.edu.