Promethea moth

When sheet lighting for insects you never know what will show up. The last Saturday in May a group of 10 of us gathered near the Kankakee Sands seed barn in Newton County, Indiana. We had two sheets illuminated and our cameras ready.

Kankakee Sands is a magical place for mothing as over 1,000 different species have been documented across the restoration project area in Indiana. I am no doubt bias but at a time when insect diversity is in decline it is harder to find such places that harbor so much biodiversity.

The first part of the night was a mosaic of smaller moths and various beetles including an impressive goldsmith beetle that looked like it would be well camouflaged in a gold mine. About halfway through our night, a little after 10 o’clock, a large moth came crashing in from the dark sky above. We gathered around as it fluttered erratically for several minutes before it finally settled.

Moths of this size don’t fly in most nights, so it was a real treat to see for the group, and we quickly identified it as a female promethea silkmoth (Callosamia promethea).

Promethea silkmoths are one of the larger moths you can find around our region. The caterpillars feed on various leaves of tree species. Given our location that night, we suspect the caterpillar of this individual was feeding on sassafras or black cherry.

The bulk of sightings tend to be May to July but late in the fall when the trees lose their leaves one can occasionally find the large silk cocoon of this species tied to a twig. The main range of this moth species is east of the Mississippi river as it does prefer the eastern forests and savannas.

If you would like to learn more about moths in person, we are planning on doing another sheet lighting event at Kankakee Sands at 8 p.m. on July 16. Email me for more details.