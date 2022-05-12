Spring migration

During spring when anticipation is thick in the air and weather conditions line up to provide some favorable winds out of the south, many migrants take advantage of the strong tailwinds to move north toward their summer ranges.

Shorebirds, warblers, sparrows and hummingbirds travel from points south and appear like magic at backyard feeders, flooded fields, lakes, rivers and rural thickets along their route.

Some of these avian travelers have flown a great distance only to stop here in the Midwest to rest and build fat reserves until the time is right and the cold and foul weather of northern Canada is on its way out.

Some species have already arrived at their summer range here in the Midwest, like backyard favorites Baltimore orioles and ruby-throated hummingbirds.

These birds have traveled a long way, coming from as far as Central and South America, arriving just as the plants spring forth and insects emerge, providing the needed food for the new arrivals and the ones yet to come.

Many species of warblers have arrived, some just passing through while others will nest here. The spring warblers in their breeding plumage are always a thrill to the observer.

The bright colors of the male Baltimore oriole stand out as it flutters from branch to branch among the new spring growth.

The distinct, rich songs of the orioles also will delight and alert you to their presence.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds zip about at high speed from tree branch to feeder, as they try to chase the persistent orioles away from their sweet food source.

In our rural areas, hundreds of American golden plovers stand like statues across the expanse of the unplanted fields in Iroquois County.

The American golden plover is a long-distance migrant that spends the cold winter months in South America and travels to northern Canada’s arctic region for the nesting season.

The plovers have been here for weeks feeding and resting and waiting for the cues of nature that tell them when to take to the air and continue their epic journey toward their nesting range.