Off the Trail: Spring nature notes

This week does not feel like spring but instead a blowtorch, and my body was not ready. My closet still appears to believe I will see my breath when I go to the car in the morning.

Seeing the hot forecast was motivation to get outside this past weekend and enjoy a spring hike while I could.

I took my annual slow hike through the woods adjacent to the Chippawa Campground at the Kankakee River State Park. I have done this hike every year, and by now, I can plan my route and know where each plant species should be blooming. It brings a feeling of peace that nature provides this certainty to me each spring season.

This year was special because the wild hyacinths happened to be at peak bloom at the same time as the adjacent Virginia bluebells. The hyacinths grow in a specific area of the woods, and, though I have searched, I fail to find them elsewhere. It was a great stoke of fortune for my annual hike that a mature tree recently fell a mere 15 feet north of the patch.

Elsewhere in our region I have now seen two monarch butterflies. A sure sign that an abundance of flowering prairie plants will soon be here to provide nectar for these butterflies as they migrate north once more.

Speaking of migration, the spring bird migration is ongoing, and the diversity is robust right now. If you haven’t yet, I urge you to dust off your binoculars and spend a morning scanning branches and wet spots. The abundance of bird species you can see is the best of the year right now.

Personally, I have been enjoying the calls of the sora, a secretive marsh bird, as I pull into work. The quiet of winter can be nice, but it also makes you realize how much joy such simple sounds of nature can bring.