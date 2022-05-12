Fiery blood moon visible this month in total lunar eclipse

Sky watchers across most of America can catch a total lunar eclipse this month. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth is sandwiched between the sun and the moon. This event causes the Earth’s full (umbral) shadow to darken the moon.

There are three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial and penumbral. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon moves into the inner part of the Earth’s shadow, the umbra. With a partial eclipse, the moon passes through only part of the Earth’s umbra. A penumbral eclipse is easy to miss as it only dims the moon slightly.

Have you ever asked or been asked, “Why is the sky blue?” The same mechanism responsible for blue skies also is the force behind colorful sunsets and the reddish coloring visible during the lunar eclipse. This phenomenon is called Rayleigh scattering, named after the British physicist Lord Rayleigh.

The amount of Rayleigh scattering that occurs to a beam of light depends on the size of the particles and the wavelength of light. During sunrises and sunsets, the sun is low in the sky so light that reaches us travels a long distance through the atmosphere. Blue light is absorbed by dust and water vapor, and red light passes through.

The moon appears red during a lunar eclipse because those long wavelengths can make it through the Earth’s atmosphere, while shorter wavelengths are scattered away. The more dust or clouds in the atmosphere, the more fiery the moon appears.

You don’t need a telescope or any special equipment to observe an eclipse. If skies are clear, step outside on the evening of May 15 to see the blood moon’s total eclipse. The passage of the full moon through Earth’s shadow will begin at 8:30 p.m. Totality is set to start at 9:30 p.m. and end by midnight.

Two years from now, a total solar eclipse will be visible from Illinois. The next solar eclipse is the last one that will be visible from the United States until 2045. Unlike a lunar eclipse, you will need special solar eclipse glasses if you plan on viewing the solar eclipse.

To hear more about this month’s lunar eclipse, attend one of Strickler Planetarium’s summer shows on a couple Saturdays.

Our next public show is at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 21. We’ll be premiering our newest show, “Beyond the Sun,” on June 4.

For more information, visit strickler.olivet.edu/schedule.