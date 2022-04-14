Skywatch: April 14, 2022

Did you know that you can see the Andromeda galaxy with your unaided eyes? The moons of Jupiter with binoculars? Begin by looking up at the stars in your backyard, and you’ll open the doors for a lifetime of cosmic exploration.

Now that it’s warming up, amateur astronomers are stepping outside to observe the universe. Spring and fall are the most popular times for backyard astronomers due to the mild weather and longer nights.

Before you acquire a telescope or binoculars, search the sky with the unaided eye. Choose a clear evening and step outside your house. Even in the city, you’ll be able to see many stars, as well as planets and the moon. To help you locate constellations, you can print out a seasonal star map or use one of the many stargazing phone apps available today.

This month, you can spot Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn in the early morning sky before sunrise. Venus shines brilliantly and it is the last star to disappear after sunrise. At the very end of April, Mercury will be low on the western sky at dusk. Northern hemisphere’s most popular constellation, Ursa Major, is high in the sky during April.

Once you’re acquainted with the night sky, you’re ready to start observing with binoculars or a telescope. Binoculars are exceptional tools for beginning astronomers as they are portable and allow you to freely scan the sky, searching for your next target. Telescopes are great for viewing objects at extreme distances and provide amazing image quality.

Backyard astronomers can use their binoculars to see craters on the moon, split double stars and observe nebulae. With a small telescope you’ll be able to see details on the planets such as the rings of Saturn and the Great Red Spot on Jupiter.

This April, you can use your binoculars to find many open clusters in the early evening such as the Pleiades or Hyades in Taurus or M41 in Canis Major. Later in the evening, you might be able to see the double star Alcor in Mizar in the handle of Ursa Major and M51, the Whirlpool Galaxy near Ursa Major/Canes Venatici.

Where you do your observing is as important as what you do your observing with. Getting outside city limits and away from light pollution allows you to see the sky in a whole new light. If you’re feeling adventurous, you might travel to a dark sky park such as the one located at Middle Fork Forest Preserve.

Backyard astronomy is an exciting and fulfilling hobby. If you’re looking for a group of like-minded folks, check out the Kankakee Area Stargazers. They meet at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. Follow them on Facebook or email Sean at s_cunneen@prodigy.net for more information.