Tiger salamanders are not easy to find

The snow has subsided, and spring has been set into motion. I am seeing and hearing birds that haven’t been around in months, and it is music to my ears.

As I write this, I am also preparing for our second prescribed fire day of the spring at Kankakee Sands. Just like the upcoming Easter holiday, nature rises again each spring, and it brings me joy to see its return.

Even although it is still fairly cold, some species are not waiting for warmer temperatures as they have already begun their spring rituals. Recently I found myself in a local wetland with such an animal — the tiger salamander.

Tiger salamanders are moving now. Most of the year they reside underground in our forests and prairies, but in late winter-early spring, they come topside in search of shallow wetlands to breed.

Most of these wetlands are ephemeral, meaning they usually only hold standing water in the spring. They are critical to the survival of salamanders and other adapted species. These shallow wetlands dry up in the summer which prevents fish from living. A wetland without fish as predators is a prime spot for salamanders and frogs to be laying eggs and providing a safe nursery for their development.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, tiger salamanders can be found statewide. However, they are not easy to find in most places as many of these small wetlands they rely on have been destroyed or drained. Another reason they are hard to find is that they are most active at night.

I was lucky to find this one in some wet leaf litter, but, generally, the best time to spot them is on a cold, rainy night with a headlamp as they crawl toward or swim in these breeding pools.

Salamanders are such charismatic and environmentally sensitive creatures; they inspire me in the conservation work I do.

I cherish each encounter.