The winter migrants were almost invisible sitting along a rural road in Iroquois County during the mid-morning.

Blending in quite well with the soft dried grasses, surrounded by mounds of snow on an extremely-cold February morning, five wintering short-eared owls seemed little bothered by the passerby.

The owls appeared motionless while taking advantage of a bit of warmth from the morning sun.

I tried to envision a time in the Midwest when marsh and prairie habitats were vast and uncorrupted.

Midwestern America was a perfect nesting habitat for the ground-nesting birds, a time before European settlements when short-eared owls were a common species found in our area of Illinois and the surrounding states.

The short-eared owl is now considered an endangered native.

Today, there are only a handful of records of short-eared owls nesting in Illinois, which is occurring on some large blocks of restored and protected grassland habitat.

The destruction and reduction of the grassland and wetland over the years — that are important for a healthy population of short-eared owls — are the main reason they are listed as endangered in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Other Great Lake states have the owls listed as threatened or as a species “of special concern.” Observing the sleepy little owls, they would, at times, open their large, round, yellow eyes, the short tufts of feathers would stick up like little horns on top of their head, resembling some underworld deity.

The hornlike tufts of feathers that stand upon the heads of many owls, like the great-horned owl and the long-eared owl, are neither horns nor ears.

Some believe that the erect feathers that can be raised or lowered at will on the short-eared owls might be a means of non-vocal communication with other short-eared owls. Others have suggested that the feathers are just additional camouflage, for when the owls roost or nest on the ground among the grasses, helping them to blend into their surroundings.

The short-eared owl is medium-sized with a wingspan of up to 40 inches. They have rounded heads that is more obvious when the feathers on top of their head are not standing up.

As spring nears, the wintering short-eared owls will move north toward their nesting areas for the breeding season.

Except for the rare summer sighting, most of us will have to wait until late fall and throughout the winter to experience the thrill of the short-eared owls rising out of their roost at dusk for the hunt.