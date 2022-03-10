Skywatch: March 10, 2022

After a very snowy February, it’s time to “spring forward.” Daylight saving time will begin on March 13, and the vernal or spring equinox occurs on March 20.

During both the spring and fall equinox, the sun rises due east and sets due west; day and night are each about 12 hours long.

For centuries, people around the globe have celebrated the equinoxes. In Japan, the day is a national holiday called Shunbun-No-Hi. It was traditionally seen as an occasion to pay homage to loved ones who have passed. Though some still tend to the graves of their ancestors, most return to their homes to spend the day with family and welcome in the spring season.

Millions of people celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year on this day. It is celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, parts of Iraq and Turkey. Some prepare for Nowruz by fasting and cleaning, and many will dress up and visit with friends and family when it arrives.

One important part of Nowruz celebrations is the Haft-Sin table. It is set with seven food items plus a goldfish symbolizing new life, eggs for fertility, coins for prosperity and a mirror for reflection.

The Mayans celebrate the spring equinox as well. The Pyramid of Kukulcan in Chicen Itza, Mexico, was built with the equinox in mind. During this day, the shadows and light formed by the sun display the image of a snake, slithering down the pyramid’s steps. The slithering body connects to the stone head that sits at the base of the temple.

You can celebrate this year’s vernal equinox by getting together with folks you care about. It’s a great time to observe nature around you. The days are getting longer and warmer, more animals are appearing and plants are blooming.

If you’re ready to get outside to observe the stars, the bright winter constellations of Orion, Gemini, Taurus and Canis Major and Minor are still high in the sky early in the evening. They slowly rotate toward the western horizon. In the constellation Taurus, you can see the V-shaped Hyades star cluster and the sparkly Pleiades star cluster.

Since there are no planets visible to the unaided eye in the evening this month, planet watchers are advised to get up before dawn. Venus continues to lead the planetary show. You can see it dazzling in the east-southeast roughly two hours before the sun rises.

For most of the month, the planet Mars rises shortly after Venus. In the latter half of the month, Saturn will be joining Mars and Venus in the early morning sky, and, at the end of the month, you can catch all three forming a triangle in the east-southeast sky before sunrise.