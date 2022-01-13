The bleakness of a winter afternoons and the silhouette of a small songbird off in the distance, perched at the end of a spindly sapling, can send chills having nothing to do with the cold weather down the back of even the strongest and most rational when the sweet songs barely heard are that of the butcherbird.

An uncommon winter visitor, the northern shrike is about the size of the American robin, with similar colors to that of the northern mockingbird.

Northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana are on the southern edge of the shrikes winter range, where a lucky few get to see this remarkable bird each year.

The shrike prefers open wetlands and shrubby grassland areas with tall saplings and snags to perch on to watch for prey.

The little songbird is much different than the other songbirds that live or spend the cold winter months here in northeastern Illinois.

The shrike has an appetite for small rodents and other birds; it is a swift, effective hunter with a sharply hooked bill and a tomial tooth, a tooth-like feature on the upper part of the beak similar to falcons and is used to dispatch their prey.

Northern shrike also is known as the butcherbird or the butcher watchman, names well earned from its macabre survival skills.

Birds of prey like hawks, eagles and falcons have powerful talons that are key to securing the victim.

The Northern shrike has claws that are not any different than other songbirds.

To help hold their victim while tearing into the flesh with their strong-curved bill, the shrike will carefully impale the prey on the pointed barbs of a barbed-wire fence or a long thorn.

A fork in a convenient tree also works well to secure the victim. Killing more than it can eat is a survival skill. Catching of prey can grow to six or seven locations throughout the shrike’s wintering territory.

The northern shrikes breed in the partly-open areas of the far north along the Arctic circle from Alaska east across northern Canada and south around Hudson Bay to Labrador.