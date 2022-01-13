Skywatch: Jan. 13, 2022

The new space race is underway. In spring of this year, SpaceX will attempt the first orbital test flight of its Starship.

Three robotic lunar landers under a NASA program are set to land on the moon in 2022 and, after many delays, NASA’s heavy lift rocket may finally fly mid-year. India, Russia and Japan all intend to send rovers to the moon as well.

NASA’s James Webb Space telescope was launched on Dec. 25, 2021. The James Webb telescope is the largest and most powerful telescope of its kind. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, James Webb will not be in low Earth orbit.

Webb is en route to its observing spot, Lagrange Point 2. The nearly million-mile trip will take 29 days. On Dec. 31, the telescope’s massive sunshield unfolded, and it will be locked into place over the course of this week.

The Webb will allow astronomers and cosmologists to see what ground-telescopes are unable to observe. The hunt for exoplanets is nearly impossible through Earth’s atmosphere, which contains many target elements such as carbon dioxide and oxygen.

The Webb telescope provides improved infrared resolution and sensitivity over Hubble, allowing for observations of some of the most distant events and objects in the universe.

The unaided eye is only able to detect objects in the night sky at a dimness of 6.5 magnitude. Visual magnitude is the scale astronomers use for measuring brightness in the night sky. The larger the number, the dimmer the object. Bright stars are between 1-2, planets can be in the negatives, and a full moon is -12.7.

Venus was closer than any other planet has been in the past century on Jan. 9. At the end of the month, it will be beaming at magnitude -4.8. You can catch Mars in the southeastern pre-dawn sky while it slowly climbs away from the sun. Mercury reached its widest separation of 19 degrees east of the sun on Jan. 7. In a telescope, it exhibits a waning, half-illuminated phase. It continues to be visible until it becomes lost in twilight mid-month.

This month also will be your last chance to see Saturn in the evening sky until late next summer. Uranus is most visible around 7 p.m. west of the constellation Aries. Little blue Neptune is slowly traveling eastward among the stars of Aquarius. At a magnitude of 7.9, it can be very tricky to spot.

More advanced stargazers may be interested in finding some deep sky objects, those that exist beyond our solar system. The most common deep sky objects, or DSOs, are nebulae, star clusters and galaxies. Finding DSOs requires clear, dark skies. Though some DSOs require binoculars or a telescope, others such as the Andromeda Galaxy are visible to the unaided eye under the right conditions.

Search Perseus for a double cluster composed of large and bright open clusters. NGC 884 & NGC 869 are elevated high in the northern sky after dusk and descend to the northern horizon by dawn. The clusters, dominated by bright blue stars and speckled with a few orange stars, make a spectacular sight in the even sky, particularly through binoculars. NGC 884 sits just west of NGC 869.

Toward the end of the month, Messier 21 will be to the upper left of Mars while the Lagoon Nebula (Messier 8) with its central star cluster, NGC 6530 will be positioned just to the lower right of Mars.

If the frigid weather is keeping you from getting outside to stargaze, check out Strickler Planetarium’s upcoming show schedule at strickler.olivet.edu. Our bimonthly public shows always include an interactive star talk.