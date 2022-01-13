Pullerbear tool

Winter is here and so is invasive brush season.

The woods and prairies may be quiet, but the work is never done.

Invasive honeysuckle, sassafras and autumn olive that have taunted me all summer need to go.

This year, I have added to my arsenal of tools for this job by purchasing a Pullerbear brush wrench.

The Pullerbear is a tool of leverage. It is a very well-made piece of kit that I don’t imagine I will be able to break anytime soon.

The idea is I can carry it into the woods or prairie and latch on to a stem with the Pullerbear’s clamped teeth and pull it out of the ground with a small amount of effort. Thus removing the invasive plant entirely.

The version I have can pull out shrubs with stems up to 3 inches. You can sharpen the teeth for more bite, and you can add wooden feet to it for even more surface area leverage.

For me, I bought this tool for its all-in-one simplicity and for rainy days when using herbicide is not effective. However, I know many people who use the Pullerbear because they don’t feel comfortable around herbicide.

I have enjoyed it so far, and it is a good way to get some extra exercise in the new year.

The Pullerbear is made in Canada, and all their models can be compared and bought at pullerbear.com.