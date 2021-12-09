Fall is a great time to see fantastic fungi.

We have had some bitter cold nights recently, but I was still able to come across a really nice example of a Lions-mane mushroom (Hericium erinaceus).

Usually, when looking for mushrooms, one might look at the ground, but this particular mushroom I encountered while bird watching.

The lions-mane mushroom is one you can find from August to November in our area.

They are commonly found on oak and maple trees.

Generally, the area of the tree where they are found has a wound or is decaying.

The mushroom is not restricted to North America, as it can also be found in Europe and Asia.

Another common name for this mushroom is the “bearded tooth fungus.” Both common names come from the bushy, long spines that droop downward and give the appearance of hair.

This identifying feature is what made me stop and admire in the woods.

Fun fact according to sources on INaturalist: Both the Latin genus name Hericium and the species name erinaceus mean “hedgehog” in Latin.

The couple of field guides I looked at do say it is edible, but they get sourer with age.

I leave them to do their thing out in nature.

Happy winter hiking.