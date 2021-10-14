The autumn nudge

Another year has tilted quietly into the splendid season of autumn, a time of bounty, preparedness, and introspection that nudges all living things in the Northern Hemisphere.

While humans adjust to their seasonal changes and challenges, animals have been fattening up, growing new coats and gathering food. Birds and insects have been on the move for weeks. Many plants continue to provide, but many have gone to seed and withered, a change is in the air.

Feeding, resting and building strength, many species have been working their way south toward their winter ranges. Recent weather radar over the Great Plains displayed not a weather disturbance moving south but a remarkable radar return of many thousands of Monarch butterflies on their fall migration.

Changing weather systems across the American flyways, like cold fronts, air pressure and strong autumn tailwinds can be a great predictor and the ideal opportunity for a mass movement of birds and insects out of the north. Bird enthusiasts, throughout the range of bird migration, hope and watch for unusual avian visitors to their woodlands, wetlands and backyard feeders in their areas, including the highly anticipated and always delightful many species of warblers.

Those early migrating warblers can still show their beautiful summer plumage, but as the weeks pass, the birds become a bit harder to identify as they transition into their winter plumage. Young birds born during the summer may look different than adults.

The fading of the adult warbler’s strong summer markings may also require close study with thorough identification guides and even the valued opinions of expert birders to help identify those notoriously difficult fall migrants. By mid-October, many warblers and other songbirds have moved farther south out of Illinois.

The tiny ruby-crowned and yellow-crowned kinglets, yellow-rumped, and palm warblers continue to pluck insects from the bushes and trees in our area. Sparrows that spent their nesting season north of Illinois, some as far as the Arctic, have arrived and are taking advantage of the available seeds and insects.

Sandhill cranes, whooping cranes, Arctic hawks, golden eagles, short-eared owls and snowy owls are moving south and will satisfactorily fill the void of our summer visitors until the spring rings true once again.