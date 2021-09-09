Mystery mounds

Over the weekend, I took the family on a trip to Kankakee Sands in Indiana to check on the bison and hit the trails. After a picnic at the main office, we drove over to the bison viewing area where we saw the herd in the north pasture enjoying some new sprouts in the freshly mowed willow patches.

At the viewing area my son, William, ran up the crushed limestone trail stopping halfway to the top and stood near a pile of freshly churned sand. He then asked me, “Daddy, who put this pile of sand in the middle of the trail?” ... Good question, William.

After catching up to him, I explained that someone didn’t just dump a big bucket of sand on the trail. Instead, it was the work of a local iconic animal, the plains pocket gopher. In the Kankakee Region, we are on the eastern edge of the plains pocket gopher range.

In our area, they are found in sandy, well-drained soils along the Kankakee and Illinois rivers. The gopher spends most of its time underground in a network of tunnels as it collects roots to eat. The mound of sand that William found is usually the only visible evidence of their underground world. The mounds pop up when the gopher needs to upwell soil that they have excavated during their tunneling.

For me, as a land manager, I welcome them as a tool of disturbance. Disturbance is a key component to renewing prairie along with grazing and prescribed fire.

The churning of the soil distributes nutrients, seeds and organic matter throughout the soil column. The bare sandy soil is a great spot for seeds to germinate without thick competition, and we know many native bees also prefer bare ground for their nests.

A last benefit, but certainly not the least, is that toddlers can’t resist putting their hands in a fresh pile of sand and churning up some curiosity.