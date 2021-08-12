Skywatch: Entering a new space age travel

Have you ever thought about traveling to Mars? Now might be your chance to experience living as a Martian. NASA is currently recruiting for three, one-year long, simulated Mars missions. The year-long simulation is called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA for short.

The crew members will live and work in a 1,700-square-foot module called Mars Dune Alpha. During the simulation the crew will face limited resources, communication issues, equipment failure, and a myriad of other problems with the goal of helping NASA understand the physical and mental challenges that astronauts will face before they go to Mars.

The first mission is set for 2022 followed by one in 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Blue Origins and Virgin Galactic have launched billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos into sub-orbital flight. For the first time in human history, space has become accessible by a private entity rather than a government.

Following his July 11 flight, Branson said “Welcome to the dawn of a new space age”.

It appears to be a new space age driven by billionaires and entrepreneurs. The implications of commercial space flight are huge for society, industry, business and policy. Previous astronauts are highly trained, thoroughly screened, and aware of the risks involved in space travel.

Paid space tourism raises ethical concerns as the motivation for space travel shifts. Additionally, the environmental impact must be considered. Launching rockets into space has the potential to critically damage the atmospheric composition and the ozone layer.

The ethical and environmental concerns necessitate the implementation of firmer laws and regulations regarding space travel. If practical, sustainable, and ethical solutions to these issues can be found with advancing technology and knowledge, the space industry will be more robust than ever before.

Though most people will not be going into space, that does not take away from the wonders that you can see looking up from ground. There are a lot of exciting targets visible from the ground here in Kankakee County this month.

The two biggest planets in our solar system are in opposition, putting them at their brightest. Saturn was in opposition on Aug. 2, and Jupiter will reach opposition on Aug. 19. Since the Earth is between the sun and the outer planets, Jupiter will rise at sunset and remain visible for the whole night.

If you’re using a telescope, you’ll be able to see the great red spot every few nights and you’ll likely be able to see the Galilean moons as the eclipse and occult each other. They will be bright and visible throughout the month. Look for them in the southeastern sky at twilight, moving west as the night goes on.

One of the largest yearly meteor showers, the Perseids, peaked on Aug. 12 but will be visible through Aug. 24. The Perseids are debris from the Swift-Tuttle Comet, which passes near the Earth once evert 133 years. If the sky is clear and you’re able to get outside very late at night or very early in the morning, you can see upwards of 50 meteors per hour.

If you’re in a location with little light pollution, you could see one per minute. Meteors may be visible around 10 p.m. but will peak between the hours of 2 a.m. to sunrise. Direct your eyes or telescope toward Perseus as the meteors will appear to be coming from this constellation.

The first quarter moon will be on Aug. 15. At first quarter, the moon rises midday and sets around midnight so if will be visible in the afternoon daytime sky. On Aug. 22, the “Green Corn Moon” or “Grain Moon” will be visible near Aquarius or Capricornus.

According the the book "Eating with the Seasons," the native Anishinaabeg people called this moon Manoominike-giizis or ricing moon. The native group moved westward as part of a migration prophecy. They settled in the Great Lakes region where they found wild rice growing on the water.

Today, the term “Green Corn Moon” is more fitting for our region. The moon will be in its third quarter phase on Aug. 30. The following week will be filled with moonless evening skies which is ideal for observing deep sky targets.

Looking ahead, September is the best time to catch Mercury in the sky. As an interior planet, Mercury rises and sets close to the sun, making it difficult to spot. It will reach maximum eastern elongation on Sept. 13. Evenings within a week of this night will be the best times to see Mercury.

You’ll need an unobstructed view to the west as it will appear 8 degrees above the horizon only 45 minutes after sunset around 7:47 p.m.

I want to thank Stephen Case for introducing me in his last Skywatch column last month. I wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors. My name is Jeri LaMont, and I was a 2014 graduate from Olivet Nazarene University. I have a Bachelor of Science in geology, and I have worked as an earth science and astronomy lab instructor for more than five years.

I am looking forward to managing Strickler Planetarium and connecting with the community by writing this column. We would love to see any and all astronomy enthusiasts at the planetarium sometime.

Public shows are at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the first and third of the month. Details can be found at strickler.olivet.edu. I hope you get a chance to get outside while the weather is mild and enjoy the summer skies.