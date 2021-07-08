Verbena stricta a butterfly magnet

I was out recently doing butterfly monitoring at Kankakee Sands out in our prairie that is grazed by cattle, and I wanted to share an observation. We use the cattle grazing as a disturbance tool that is paired with prescribed fire.

Some plants in the pasture stand out because the cattle prefer not to eat them. One native plant I see a good balance of is verbena stricta (hoary vervain). The botanical term “hoary” is specified because of all the greyish hair that gives the plant a frosted type look. This plant is rarely talked about, but it clearly fills a nice niche for butterflies and other pollinators in today’s landscape.

Verbena stricta is a native perennial that thrives along roadsides and lightly disturbed areas. The preference for disturbance is why I see a lot of it in our cattle and bison pastures that are grazed. It also shows up in our mowed burn breaks.

Knowing the plant’s preferred habitat, I also see there are a lot of people out there who mow roadsides, fence rows and especially those who have grazing animals that might want to support pollinators on their land. This plant might be perfect to seed in those areas.

On my butterfly survey area, I saw a large eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly nectaring on its blue flower head (pictured here). I also saw small copper butterflies, monarchs and American lady butterflies perched on this plant.

The final species that real solidified my high opinion of the value of the vervain was when I saw several state endangered regal fritillary butterflies bouncing from bloom to bloom in the pasture. If that all wasn’t enough, verbena stricta is also a host plant for the common buckeye butterfly.

As you think about evolving conservation methods on your land, consider verbena stricta as a plant to seed into those light disturbance areas and see what flies in.