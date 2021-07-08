In 1803, the astronomer Jean-Baptiste Biot was sent by the French Academy of Sciences to the village of L’Aigle, Normandy, to collect accounts and study samples of dozens of stones that had fallen from the sky.

There had been accounts of such events for centuries, including some who theorized that such rocks came from beyond the Earth, but such stories were dismissed as fantasy or exaggeration. After all, how could rocks fall from the sky?

After Biot’s investigation and report, however, astronomers began to realize such events were actual natural phenomena. Today, meteorites are a part of our understanding of the universe.

There is still much to be discovered in the sky. As another example, for a long time meteorologists and other observers — including astronauts — described seeing lightning above the clouds of thunderstorms. As with stones from the sky, these observations didn’t fit with an understanding of storms and for a long time were largely discounted.

It wasn’t until 1989, when a low-light camera accidentally recorded an object now known as a sprite, that atmospheric scientists began the slow, careful work of categorizing what are today known as transient luminous events (TLEs). These objects include sprites, jets and elves and are transforming our understanding of thunderstorms.

I keep such history in mind when I am asked about UFOs. On the one hand, yes, there are definitely new things to discover in the sky. There are certainly phenomena we still don’t understand.

On the other hand, science progresses by careful (sometimes even boring) observations slowly collected year after year. Even the most exciting breakthrough is always built on a foundation of slow and careful data collection. Science is about the detailed gathering of data, not the unveiling of vast conspiracies or hidden knowledge.

Which is what makes the unclassified government report issued last month on UFOs (or rather, in the new nomenclature, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena or UAPs) so interesting — and probably, to many, disappointing. (You can find the document easily by searching “UAP preliminary assessment” online).

The nine-page report highlights the lack of detailed and useful information in past reports of UAPs. For a scientist, this is a common complaint. If something is to be understood, especially something rare and only observed occasionally, there needs to be a uniform way to gather data so different instances can be compared and useful generalizations can be made.

According to the report, there have only been ways in place to standardize data gathered by UAP reports since 2019, though the report treats events back to 2004 when basic reporting structures were put in place.

What does the report conclude? Not very much at this point. Analyzing 144 reports of UAPs across branches of the military, 80 of which were detected with multiple sensors, the report states that the majority of UAPs are likely physical objects — in other words, not optical illusions or mistakes.

Only one of the 144 incidents was successfully identified. Apart from “airborne clutter” (like balloons, birds or even plastic bags wafting through the air), other categories of UAPs are atmospheric phenomena (ice crystals, strange clouds, etc.), advanced military developments (either domestic or foreign) and “other” — which is, of course, where UFO aficionados get excited.

Frankly, I get more excited about the unknown atmospheric phenomena category. I’ve been fascinated with UFOs since I was a kid, but my knowledge of astronomy and the vast distances involved in the cosmos makes it very hard for me to believe that alien beings could expend all the energy needed to bridge those vast distances only to remain so mysterious and elusive.

Life might well exist out in the universe, but we don’t see any signs of it in our corner of the galaxy. What the government report indicates though is that the military is taking UAPs seriously and putting processes and procedures in place to gather the data needed to explain a potentially new category of natural phenomenon. It might not be a science fiction movie, but it’s science.

It’s a good reminder that studying the sky never ceases to bring new wonders into view. And it’s with this in mind that I don’t feel odd to be writing my last Skywatch column on the topic of UFOs.

After 13 years directing the Strickler Planetarium on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, I’m transitioning from that position into a new role with the university’s Honors Program. During these past 13 years, it has been a privilege to be able to bring monthly astronomy updates to the Daily Journal through this column.

Now it’s also my privilege to introduce Jeri Lamont, who will be replacing me. Jeri is an Olivet science graduate who has been instructing our astronomy and geology labs for the past several years. I’m excited to see the energy, enthusiasm and knowledge she will bring to the planetarium and astronomy outreach in the community.

I’ll end this column and my time writing Skywatch with the famous quote from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” which speaks to the limits of all our knowledge — and the excitement of expanding it: “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”