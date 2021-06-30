Dangerous river conditions postpone annual fishing derby

KANKAKEE — This Friday was a day anglers were looking forward to as the 38th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby was set to begin.

The deluge of rain since last week has changed that. As the Kankakee River rises and fast river conditions worsen, the start of the derby has been pushed back until July 9. It will now run through July 18. All corresponding dates for events during the derby remain the same.

“I was down by Fisherman’s Park in Kankakee and the current is fast,” said Ken Munjoy, president of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, which sponsors the derby. “I drove over to the dam and the water was boiling over.”

As such, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shock boats were not able to safely assist with shock and tag day this week, Munjoy said. The use of DNR’s shocking boats is essential for tagging derby fish, he said.

Munjoy said it’s been six or seven years since dangerous river conditions delayed the derby. In fact, he said, the derby was postponed on two occasions when DNR closed the river to watercraft.

One year when the river was closed, derby organizers decided to continue but only allowed fishing from the river banks. “That turned out to be a good derby,” Munjoy recalled.

<strong>Possibility of flooding</strong>

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a river flooding advisory through Thursday that includes the Kankakee River at Wilmington, which is near flood stage. As of Tuesday evening, the NWS had also issued a flash flood warning for the Kankakee River in Indiana.

In Iroquois County, Sugar Creek at Milford crested near flood stage (22 feet) Tuesday, according to the NWS. The creek empties into the Iroquois River at Watseka. At the Village of Iroquois, the Iroquois River was expected to crest at 18 feet today.

According to the NWS, from Thursday to Sunday, Kankakee and Iroquois counties saw between 3 and 6 inches of rain.

A rain gauge near Ashkum in Iroquois County recorded 6.81 inches in that time span, according to the weather service.

There is a 66 percent chance of rain today. After that, the chance for rain decreases through the Fourth of July weekend with high temperatures in the high 70s through Sunday and then back in the high 80s for Sunday and Monday.