Summer rewards on Langham Island

Since 2014, the Friends of Langham Island have been steadily pushing to rehabilitate the 20-acre nature preserve in the middle of the Kankakee River.

Stewardship of the island occurs throughout the calendar year, but the fruits of the labor are most apparent in the summer when the rare plants begin showing up in new places. I took a trip out there recently to see what I could find.

Setting foot on the island isn’t exactly easy as there isn’t a bridge. It is this inaccessibility that has no doubt protected the island throughout its history, so I appreciate the mini adventure each time. On this trip, I was joined by John Sullivan, another local resident who has been volunteering on the island for several years. We both brought kayaks and were able to “dock” on the island with only a few splashes.

I haven’t been to any stewardship days recently, so John filled me in on some of the recent invasive brush work, and we made mental notes of where that pesky yellow sweet clover will need some hand pulling done in the near future. A lot of progress has been made and the vegetation community is responding accordingly.

The regionally rare thicket parsley was in full bloom, and we found a few late blooming corn salad flowers in some recently thinned out areas. Both of those plants are a botanist’s delight to come across. I paused our hike and spent several minutes watching bumble bees fill up on new marbleseed and beardtongue flowers.

Along the river, the large flowers of the hairy petunias were going strong, as well as the colonies of native sedges which were a harbor to robust clusters of dragonflies and damselflies. My favorite flower we stumbled upon was one of the clematis pitcheri. A rare plant for any area and one that has been known from the island since it was first surveyed.

My picture here shows the small bell-shaped flower and its viny plant structure. Easy to miss but also easy to cherish when you get a chance to see it in the wild.

We, of course, took time to survey the globally famous Kankakee mallow plant population. By my estimation, we were about a week early from seeing flowers, but the population is continuing to expand after continued intense brush management and healthy doses of prescribed fire on the island.

I want everyone in Kankakee County to be able to appreciate this local but globally rare jewel on the Kankakee River. Without stewardship of the island, this piece of our ecological heritage would have been lost, and we can’t take that important continued effort for granted.

The best way to see the Kankakee mallow and other botanical wonders is to join the Friends of Langham Island for a stewardship day. You can follow the Friends of Langham Island on Facebook for lots of updates throughout the year.

The next island get-together is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19. Folks are meeting at the Kankakee River State Park’s Island view parking lot around 9:30 a.m. River travel by boat is provided. Should you have any questions you can send an email to langhamisland@gmail.com.

You will meet lots of good storytellers and nature veterans who are thrilled to share the island story and ecology. I would expect some of the Kankakee mallows to be in bloom in time for the 19th. No experience is necessary to start, but you will certainly take a few new ones home with you.