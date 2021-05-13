Skywatch: May 13, 2021

By the time this column goes to press, we’ll have witnessed the fifth flight of the first helicopter on another planet, as well as the crash back to Earth of the main rocket stage from China’s newest space station.

To start with, the Martian helicopter Ingenuity lifted off from where it had been deposited on the Martian surface after hitching a ride to the Red Planet with the Perserverance rover, taking its first flight on April 19. More flights followed, with the helicopter rising to heights of five meters and a round trip of over 250 meters from its starting location.

The helicopter has blades designed to rotate about five times after than the blades of helicopters on Earth, speeds needed to generate lift in the Martian atmosphere, which is only about 1/100th the thickness of Earth’s. On May 7, Ingenuity is set for its fifth flight, this time rising to a height of 10 meters and traveling to a new landing point about 130 meters away.

The helicopter’s continued success marks a transition in our ability to explore the surfaces of other worlds. From studying them from orbit, we’ve gone to landing on them, exploring their surfaces via rover (at least on Mars) and, finally, complementing that with atmospheric flight.

This will allow us to scout terrain that may be too difficult for rovers to traverse. Ingenuity also carries with it a piece of continuity with the history of space flight: a small patch of fabric from the canvas of the Wright brother’s first plane.

As Ingenuity plies the atmosphere of Mars, another spacecraft is making its way through the thin upper atmosphere of Earth. On April 29, Tianhe-1, the first of three components of the Chinese space station, was launched into orbit.

Normally, rockets that carry things into orbit don’t reach orbit themselves, allowing them to fall back to Earth in a controlled fashion. The booster rocket that took Tianhe-1 into orbit, however, reached escape velocity and since April 29 has been tumbling gradually back to Earth.

When and where it will impact is impossible to predict, but experts expect the 20-ton rocket to mainly break up in the atmosphere, showering what is left, hopefully, across the ocean or uninhabited portion of the globe.

You can catch Tianhe-1 in the sky with your naked eye, just as you can see the International Space Station. The best way to predict when to spot the station, which will appear as a swiftly-moving star crossing from horizon to horizon, is at heavens-above.com, where you can input your location and then click for data on when and where to spot different satellites in the sky.

On May 16, for example, from Kankakee, you can see Tianhe-1 pass through the southern sky around 9:20 p.m., followed by the International Space Station in the northwest at 10:05 p.m.

For those who are looking for a unique telescopic target this month, the moons of Jupiter are putting on a show. If you’re a seasoned observer, you know the thrill of viewing the moons of Jupiter and the added bonus of spotting the shadows of those moons pass across Jupiter’s face.

Things occasionally get even more interesting when the planes of the orbits of the moons line up with the plane of the solar system. This means eclipse season for Jupiter’s moons, where one moon can pass into the shadow of another.

This is happening now, and an observer willing to get up before dawn to observe Jupiter in the east can catch some of these events. One eclipse takes place at 2:56 a.m. May 20 when Io eclipses Europa. It happens again on May 25 when Ganymede moves into Io’s shadow at 3:23 a.m.

To find a complete listing of eclipses (though not all are visible from our location) visit https://bit.ly/33Ef0L6.

Finally, and as mentioned in last month’s column, I’m very happy to report that the planetarium will be opened again this summer after our long COVID hiatus. We’re still limited by social distancing guidelines, but private-school groups can make reservations for up to 30 guests at a time. (Visit our website to make your reservation.)

Public shows will resume in June and will be seated to maintain 6 feet of distance between families. Because this will reduce the total number we can accommodate for each show, we’ll be hosting extra showings at 9 p.m. each evening.

A complete public show schedule can be found on our website, strickler.olivet.edu.

We’ll kick off our summer season on June 5 with showings of a community favorite, “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket.” Join two children and their talking astronomy book for a guided tour of the solar system, including stops at Pluto.

On June 19, we’ll resume our new show series, “Skywatch Live,” for astronomy updates and a tour of the summer sky and beyond.