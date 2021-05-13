Rediscovering the prairie

Last year at this time I was underwater a bit mentally, as I had just started a new job, spring fire season was cancelled and COVID-19 measures were going into place left and right. I didn’t really get to absorb spring on the prairie like I could have in a normal year.

In the spring of 2021, things are different.

One thing that changed was we completed a successful burn season, totaling around 1,500 acres. Burning resets the clock for many plants by enhancing germination of seed, stimulating new growth and removing all that old thatch for easy viewing of prairie plants. Knowing the regenerative power of prairie fires, I have been concentrating most of my hiking in these recently burned areas.

Wild lupine pictured here has been the spring showstopper around the Kankakee Sands. Several of our prairie dunes are covered by it, and the bumble bees love it. Other plants in bloom are wild hyacinth, wood betony, shooting stars, golden alexander, sand cress, Indiana paintbrush, blue eyed grass and several violet species, including the birds foot violet and its showy large bloom.

Last year, these plants were barely visible, but after a burn, they are thriving and easy to spot and monitor. This will be a key year in those units for seed collecting as post fire plants produce more seed.

We can then spread these species into new restorations or existing units where these species don’t have a foothold yet. Thinking about and planning for these things at the scale of Kankakee Sands is an exciting part of my job. We will probably collect seed for more than 150 species of plants this year.

What plants are you seeing in bloom on your hikes? Any post burn observations your noticing?