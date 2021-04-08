EDMONSON: Spring has officially sprung

Since my last column a lot has changed out in nature as things have warmed up considerably. As I sit here today, prescribed fire season is pretty much over and spring flowers are in beginning to bloom. It is a wonderful time to be outside.

My family and I have been hiking the Kankakee River State Park consistently these last few weeks. The 70-degree days have really pushed the spring flora out of dormancy.

On our most recent walk at the Davis Creek trail we saw a ton of bloodroot in bloom (see picture). I love this plant and seek it out each spring. I love how it upends how we think a plant should behave as it flowers before its leaves uncurl. The flower stem pops up above the leaf litter as it knows time is precious before other forest competition gets crowded. It is only after the flower has bloomed and gone that its leaves fully soak up the sun. Also, in bloom right now are the spring beauties, cut-leaved toothworts, and I have seen a few bluebells but much more in a week or two.

We also saw four butterfly species on our walk at the state park. These were the eastern comma, the spring azure, cabbage white and several mourning cloaks. I rarely see the mourning cloaks in the summer. The are fly early on those warmer days. We saw four or five of them sunning themselves on the trail. Feels great to see butterflies flying again.

What spring life has you been seeing?