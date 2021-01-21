Outdoor Glance: Jan. 21, 2021

NWT adds 4th regular-season event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Walleye Tour Presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s recently announced the tournament schedule for 2021, which includes four regular-season events and a championship, all nationally televised and taking place on some of the country’s premier walleye fisheries at peak times.

The regular season kicks off April 29-30 on the Missouri River at Chamberlain, S.D.

The tour continues on May 27-28 to Sturgeon Bay, Wis., before heading to the familiar waters of Lake Erie at Huron, Ohio, on June 24-25.

The regular-season wraps on July 29-30 at Lake Oahe at Mobridge, S.D.

Otter Tail Lake will host the championship event on Sept. 15-17.

This marks the first time the NWT has visited the lake, an iconic walleye lake with varying topographies that will surely test the best NWT anglers.

The three-day championship will also serve to crown the NWT Pro- and Co-Anglers of the Year, giving the winners custom ring and paid entry fees for the 2022 NWT season.

“Last season was full of challenges, but our fantastic staff and anglers came together to keep everyone safe and we were able to finish the season,” said NWT tournament director Anthony Wright. “Next season we will visit some classic walleye fisheries along with a stop at a new venue. It is shaping up to be one of our best seasons ever. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again in April.”

The NWT has implemented new changes for the 2021 season.

Pro- and co-anglers will not be guaranteed entry this season, but rather will gain entry based on time and date of signing up and paying.

Those who sign up and pay for all four events at once will gain entry over those who pay incrementally.

The deadline to sign up and pay for all entry fees is April 12.

Entry fees for pro-anglers will be $1,750 per regular-season event, while co-angler fees will be $500 each.

Also new for 2021, only the top 40 pro- and co-anglers will advance to the championship.

The NWT Championship requires no entry fees for Pro Anglers and will pay $30,000 and a Ranger 620FS Pro, valued at a total of $106,000, to the first-place pro-angler.

The first-place co-angler at the championship will win $6,000 and a Ranger 1882 Aluminum boat for a total value of $45,000.

Registration for the 2021 season opened on Jan. 11.

For more details, anglers are encouraged to call 612-424-0708 or visit nationalwalleyetour.com.