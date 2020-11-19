As we ease through the chilly days of November, the leafless trees and frosty mornings remind us of the coming winter as do the new arrivals of Arctic birds that we now see in flocks great and small in our rural areas of Northeastern Illinois.

Snow buntings and lapland longspurs now are feeding along the gravel roads and in the harvested fields of Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

This year also seems to be a year where some other species of birds that normally winter a bit further north, have come south into Illinois in larger numbers.

The pine siskins are here in large numbers, red crossbills and white-winged crossbills are being seen in the Chicago area, and even a few places south.

Another little bird that has a more northern winter range, that I had the pleasure of seeing in Iroquois County this past week, is the common redpoll.

A number of reported sightings of redpolls continue to come in for Northern Illinois, one reported sighting of a flock of 15.

This little finch, the common redpoll, breeds in the Arctic and sub-Arctic regions and winters across the provinces of Canada and south into the area of the Great Lakes.

They are about the same size as the pine siskin with similar markings but lighter overall.

The male redpoll has a beautiful red crown with some rosy-pink color on the chest and dark streaks on its underparts.

The female is a bit duller overall and lacks the pink-washed color on the chest, but does have the red feathers on the head, the red poll.

The bright yellow bill of the redpoll is made for eating seeds. It is small and pointed for getting to those tiny seeds of the birch, alder and willow trees.

The sighting last week in Iroquois County was of a single male common redpoll in the company of a small flock of house finches that were feeding on some ripe wild berries on the sunny side of a thicket.

It was an exciting treat to observe this little Arctic breeder in a rural area of Illinois.