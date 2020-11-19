One of my favorite times of year is in early November when the winners of the National Outdoor Book Awards have been announced. I have many gems on my shelf from past lists and have wrote about several.

Each year, a panel of judges from around the country picks winners from 10 categories. I tend to favor topics in natural history, field guides and anything that might keep my mind engaged in nature over the cold winter.

This year’s winner for natural history literature is “The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World,” by Patrik Svensson. The reviews for this book are outstanding wherever you look. I have learned from previous great books not to dismiss a topic just because I am not familiar with it. Great nature writing can take you on adventures across the globe. I will be reading this soon.

Each year, the group also awards a classic book that deserves special recognition. For me, I love this category as a way to play catch up on great stories I missed before I was alive or very coherent. A lot of these books are the foundation for modern nature writing. This year’s winner is “The Only Kayak: A Journey Into the Heart of Alaska,” by Kim Heacox. I love kayaking on the Kankakee River, but this book goes deeper than just paddling as it attempts to tackle complex environmental issues.

I have read several reviews comparing Kim to John McPhee who I adore as a writer of several great environmental classics. Another one for my Christmas list.

Lastly, from the nature and the environment category comes “Secrets of Snakes: The Science Beyond the Myths,” by David A. Steen. Everyone who lives along the Kankakee River needs a copy of this book. I get questions all the time about snakes from our area. This book goes through all the old adages about snakes and answers questions like, “Can you tell if a snake is venomous by the shape of its pupils?” and “What is the difference between a cottonmouth and a water moccasin?”

I highly recommend this book as primer for all beginning snake questions. It deserves this award.

What books do you have on your winter reading list?