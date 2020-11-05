The big squeeze

The last month or so I have been doing a crash course on livestock corral design and low stress animal handling while prepping for the upcoming Kankakee Sands bison roundup. Two themes have emerged for me 1. Temple Grandin is a genius (more next week), and 2. Tinkering with your corral is never truly done.

What you see before you in the picture is the most expensive but also most important part of any bison corral system — the hydraulic squeeze. This is the end point in the river of gates and rusted over alleyways that a single bison can get processed during roundup.

This is the area where data is collected and hands on veterinarian care takes place. This is also one of the most stressful points in the operation for each bison passing through and the design takes that into account.

The bison enter from the right side as they exit our 2:1 alleyway system. As the animal enters and they proceed to the front near the head gate where they will generally try to ram through. The front part of the of the squeeze, called the crash gate, is a still box painted white on the inside and has a window looking straight ahead.

Bison tend to prefer to put their head in the direction of lighter colors. The hydraulic operator must carefully pull levers to close the walls around the animal’s head and body (where the name squeeze comes in) which holds the bison in place for safe management. The sides of the squeeze have a lot of paneling and access doors.

These allow for safe handling options but also restricts the view of a bison. A scale is built into the floor and tells us how much each bison weighs and that matters a lot for understanding the overall herd health and manipulating grazing pressure in our prairies over time.

Once the data is collected, the squeeze is loosened and the head gate is opened allowing the bison to run free once again. We will only handle the bison once a year at roundup.

The squeeze is just one piece of a complicated corral system that allows us to move bison in and out each year safely for the handlers and the animals. I still have a lot to learn about the process. Do you have a corral system striving for low stress animal handling?

I would like to hear about your lessons learned over time and what adaptations you have made.