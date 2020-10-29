Spotting the spotted lady beetle

Took a walk this week in search of insect life. It was gloomy out with a misting rain coming down on a golden-brown prairie matrix. I searched high and low looking for a spark of color or any movement along the dormant plant stems with no luck.

I kept walking until I reached an area that had some pine and cherry logs strewn about from a past tree clearing project. It was here among the rotting wood that I found a colony of Coleomegilla maculata just under a decaying panel of tree bark. My bug book calls them spotted lady beetles, but most people know them as the common ladybug. A bright spot on a wet overcast day.

The spotted lady beetle is one we all have probably seen but it is one of many “lady beetles” in the family Coccinellidae. In fact, across North America there are over 480 species you might see. In the INaturalist database there are observations for about 60 species across the local Midwest. I am personally slacking as I have only documented two of those species — improving that number is written down for goals in 2021.

Luckily, this one is easy to identify apart from the many other species. The spotted lady beetle is sometimes called “12 spotted lady beetles” because if you divide their elytra (shell on back that covers the wings) into two parts there should be six spots on each side. The two spots down the middle look like they blend but are counted separately. The beetle’s color will be pink or red but not orange in our area.

Also, between the head and the elytra there is another section called the pronotum. Here, you will find two black spots that are generally triangular shaped. Look at my picture here to compare and visually lock these identifiers into your mind.

Spotted lady beetles are beneficial insects to have around. They feed on many garden and field pests such as aphids, webworms, corn borers and earworms. In fact, these beetles have been deliberately brought in and used for biologic control of pests for crops. So, if you happen to stumble upon a lady beetle colony this fall or winter, think about the bountiful harvest nest summer and carefully tuck them back in.