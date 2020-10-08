Outdoors Briefs: Oct. 8, 2020

National Walleye Tour moves on to Lake Erie

Competitive walleye anglers will converge Tuesday through Oct. 16 at Huron, Ohio, for the championship event of the 2020 National Walleye Tour Presented by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s. The championship will feature some of the country’s best walleye anglers in a pro-am style format and guarantees over 100 percent payback, including three fully rigged Ranger boats.

The championship event begins Tuesday with an online meeting.

Boats will take off from Huron River Boating Access Ramp (41 Cleveland Road, Huron) each day of competition with weigh-ins set to begin at 3 p.m. daily.

Spectators are asked to watch live streaming at NationalWalleyeTour.com

The winning pro at the championship will be awarded a fully rigged Ranger 620FS Pro, valued at $75,995 plus $15,000 cash.

Second place will be awarded a Ranger 2080MS, outboard and trailer package valued at $64,595.

First place for the co angler will be a Ranger VS1882 package valued at $39,000.

Anglers that fish all three regular-season events, in addition to the top points leaders, will qualify for the three-day, entry-fee championship.

The National Walleye Tour includes television and media coverage, allowing a national audience to watch the action unfold from each event throughout the season.

Airing on multiple national and regional networks, the NWT will be seen on the Pursuit Channel, CBS Sports Network, Comcast Sportsnet Chicago, Wild TV Canada and the World Fishing Network.